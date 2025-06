Harav Shmuel Kamenetzky shlit”a has arrived at the maamad Adirei Hatorah, coming despite his frailty to express his support for lomdei torah

๐Ÿšจ LAKEWOOD ALERTS IS COVERING THE ADIREI MAAMAD LIVE. SIGN UP NOW TO STAY UPDATED!

๐Ÿ—ž๏ธ JOIN LAKEWOOD ALERTS STATUS

๐Ÿ“ฐ JOIN LAKEWOOD ALERTS GROUPS