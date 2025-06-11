Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Elon Musk Apologizes for Social Media Attacks on Trump, Admits Posts “Went Too Far”


🚨🚨 CHATASI, AVISI, PASHATI: Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk issued a rare public mea culpa Wednesday, admitting that his social media attacks on President Donald Trump last week had crossed the line.

“I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far,” Musk wrote on his platform X, just days after igniting a firestorm by suggesting that Trump was named in the sealed Jeffrey Epstein files and had suppressed their release. Musk also endorsed calls for Trump’s impeachment, urging his removal in favor of Vice President J.D. Vance — a post that has since been deleted.



