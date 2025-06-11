Trump Urges Newsom to Improve California Governance, Criticizes Democrat-Run States

President Trump on California governor Gavin Newsom: “All I want him to do is do a good job. I’d rather have him do a good job than a bad job…It is the one of the worst-run places. We have a lot of them — and in almost all cases, run by Democrats.”
