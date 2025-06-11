Likud MK Edelstein Announces Historic Agreement on New IDF Enlistment Law, Ending Coalition Crisis

BREAKING: Likud MK Yuli Edelstein, chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, announced that after extended deliberations, coalition members have reached an agreement on core principles for the new enlistment law. Edelstein described the development as “historic news,” signaling the end of the coalition crisis and the start of a legislative push to expand the IDF’s conscription base. “Only a real, effective bill like this will come out of my committee,” he said, without sharing further details. “We’re on our way to real change in Israeli society and strengthening the State of Israel’s security.”