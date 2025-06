🚨 TEHILLIM: The Zkan Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon Harav Shmuel Kamenetzky, has been taken back into the hospital due to some health concerns. ב”ה he is alert and in good spirits. Please continue to be be מתפלל for שמואל בן איטא עטיל.

The Rosh Yeshiva surprised Klal Yisroel this past Sunday when he attended the Adirei Hatorah event.