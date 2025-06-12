Following Draft Law Crisis: UTJ’s Goldknopf Resigns From The Government

Construction and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf announced his resignation from the Israeli government on Wednesday, citing the ongoing stalemate surrounding the conscription law and the lack of legislative progress.

Goldknopf’s resignation comes at the direction of the Gerrer Rebbe, who rejected the agreements reached by the other Chareidi MKs and MK Yuli Edelstein last night.

Goldknopf submitted his resignation letter to the Prime Minister, stating that in light of the government’s failure to fulfill its commitment to pass the conscription law, he had no choice but to resign from his position.

In the resignation letter, Goldknopf wrote, “Since entering the position of minister in the government, I have sought to do everything in my power to promote quality and decent housing for all citizens of Israel, and in particular for the Chareidi public. Unfortunately, in light of the understandings reached and the promises made regarding the conscription law—and the fact that the law was not advanced—I cannot continue to bear responsibility and hold the position of minister.”

Goldknopf referred to commitments signed on December 28, 2022, in which the government pledged to pass a mutually agreed-upon conscription law by the end of the Knesset’s summer session in 2023, or no later than the approval of the 2024 state budget. He stated that these commitments were repeatedly broken, even after a coordinated draft law was submitted in conjunction with the Ministry of Defense.

He further accused the government of deliberately stalling the legislation despite repeated appeals from Chareidi parties and direct discussions with senior officials, including the Prime Minister and Defense Minister. According to Goldknopf, this conduct “undermines the foundations of the coalition agreements and erodes the trust of the Chareidi public.”

While stepping down from his ministerial post, Goldknopf will retain his seat in the Knesset under the Norwegian Law, which allows ministers to resign from the Knesset during their tenure. Upon resigning as minister, he will return as a full Knesset member, which will result in Eliyahu Baruchi of Degel HaTorah being forced to vacate his seat.

Kikar H’Shabbat reported that Goldknopf is not only leaving the government but also withdrawing from the coalition.

Kan News reported that the Prime Minister may offer a ministerial role to MK Yisrael Eichler, potentially allowing Baruchi to retain his Knesset seat.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)