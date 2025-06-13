Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Chief Zamir: Military Strikes Iran “With Full Force,” Prepares for Tough Scenarios


IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir says the military is continuing to strike Iran “with full force.”

“We are continuing with the two main efforts we defined for ourselves, the defensive effort and the offensive effort,” Zamir says during an assessment with the IDF’s top brass.

“There will be more difficult moments, and we must be prepared for the range of scenarios we have trained for,” he says.

“We are continuing with full force, at a high pace, in order to meet the goals we have set for ourselves,” Zamir adds.



