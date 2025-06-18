BREAKING WSJ REPORT: Trump Authorized Iran Attack Plans but Hesitates, Eyes Fordow Nuclear Site

BREAKING WSJ REPORT: President Trump informed top advisers late Tuesday that he authorized plans for an attack on Iran, but was hesitant to proceed, preferring to wait and see if Tehran would give up its nuclear ambitions.

One potential target for the U.S. is Iran’s heavily fortified Fordow enrichment site, which remains unscathed so far. Located deep beneath a mountain, the facility is widely regarded by military experts as virtually impossible to destroy with anything but the most advanced and powerful weaponry.