IDF Orders Evacuation of Sefidrood Industrial Park Near Rasht, Iran, in Arabic and Farsi


The IDF has just released a statement in Arabic and Farsi, ordering the immediate evacuation of all employees and residents living around the Sefidrood Industrial Park in the village of Kolesh Taleshan, near the Northwestern Iranian city of Rasht.



