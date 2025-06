TRAGIC UPDATE: At the scene in Beersheva, MDA EMTs and paramedics have R”L pronounced three victims dead who were killed in the strike. MDA is currently providing medical treatment to 3 people in critical condition – a man around 40, a woman around 30, and a man around 20, as well as 1 in moderate condition, and 5 others with minor injuries.

