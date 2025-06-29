Catskills Hatzalah’s New Safety Video Urges Drivers: Don’t Drive Tired, Save Lives

WATCH THIS: As the Summer 2025 season begins, Catskills Hatzalah continues its impactful safety video series with an important new message: never drive when you’re tired.

Fatigue behind the wheel is one of the leading causes of serious accidents. In this latest video, Hatzalah reminds drivers that no trip is worth risking lives — if you’re feeling drowsy, pull over immediately, take a break, or switch drivers.

Stay alert. Stay safe. Watch and share this vital message with your friends and family.