WH Touts “One Big Beautiful Bill” as Fiscally Conservative Tax Cut Triumph

WH Press Secretary on the “One Big Beautiful Bill”: “This is one of the most fiscally conservative pieces of legislation that has ever made its way through Capitol Hill… It will cut taxes, putting more money back into the American people’s pockets.”
WH Press Secretary on the “One Big Beautiful Bill”: “This is one of the most fiscally conservative pieces of legislation that has ever made its way through Capitol Hill… It will cut taxes, putting more money back into the American people’s pockets.”
Popular Posts