Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WH Touts “One Big Beautiful Bill” as Fiscally Conservative Tax Cut Triumph


WH Press Secretary on the “One Big Beautiful Bill”: “This is one of the most fiscally conservative pieces of legislation that has ever made its way through Capitol Hill… It will cut taxes, putting more money back into the American people’s pockets.”



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

INSANE: 20% Of Jewish Voters in NYC Supported Mamdani in the Mayoral Primary

AOC EXPOSED: Social Congresswoman Clings to Working-Class Storyline After Her Comfortable Childhood is Revealed

“Not Our Problem”: Jewish Students Say MIT Ignored Antisemitism Allegations Against Professor in Shocking New Suit

Mossad Breaks Silence: “Qaani Is Not Our Spy” Amid Explosive Espionage Rumors

Trump Administration Finds Harvard Was “Willful Participant” in Antisemitism, Threatens to Cut All Federal Aid

CIA Chief Tells Lawmakers U.S. Strikes Crippled Iran’s Nuclear Program for Years

WATCH: NYC Mayoral Nominee Zohran Mamdani Refuses to Denounce “Globalize the Intifada”

Knesset Committee Votes To Impeach MK Ayman Odeh

Trump: “I’m Not Offering Iran Anything Or Even Talking To Them”

Out Of 4 Jews Left In Yemen: 75-Year-Old Widow Receives Permission To Leave

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network