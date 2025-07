WATCH: On Sunday, Hagaon HaRav David Yosef, the Sephardic Chief Rabbi, visited the home of Mr. Charles Kushner, the newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to France and father of Jared Kushner (son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump). Rav Yosef blessed him and encouraged him ahead of his upcoming diplomatic mission.

