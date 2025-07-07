Trump Imposes 25% Tariffs on Japan, South Korea Imports Starting Aug. 1, Signals Delay Option

Trump announces 25% tariffs on imports from Japan and South Korea, starting Aug. 1

The United States will impose 25% blanket tariffs on imports from Japan and South Korea starting Aug. 1, President Donald Trump revealed.

Trump shared screenshots of letters apparently sent to Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung dictating the new tariff rates.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump will sign an executive order to delay the date when his “reciprocal” tariffs are set to snap back higher.