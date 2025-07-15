Trump Recalls Assassination Attempt, Says He Wanted to Reassure Everyone

President Trump reflects on the immediate aftermath of the assassination attempt in Butler: “I assumed that they expected the worst — and so I had to let them know I was okay, which is what I did. That’s why I tried to get up as quick as possible.”
President Trump reflects on the immediate aftermath of the assassination attempt in Butler: “I assumed that they expected the worst — and so I had to let them know I was okay, which is what I did. That’s why I tried to get up as quick as possible.”
Popular Posts