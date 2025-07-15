Iran Responds to Former Israeli Defense Chief’s Threats Over Proxy, Nuclear Strategy

The office of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a rare public response this week to an open letter from former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, dismissing it as propaganda and characterizing it as part of a broader psychological campaign.

Gallant’s letter, published on his Substack newsletter last week, claimed that Israel’s recent 12-day aerial campaign had led to what he described as “the strategic collapse of a system you spent four decades constructing.” He warned Khamenei that while Iran may attempt to rebuild its regional proxy network or accelerate nuclear development, Israeli intelligence and military forces remain prepared to dismantle those efforts.

In a statement published on Khamenei’s official website and translated by the Iran International news outlet, Iranian officials described Gallant’s letter as a “full-scale psychological operation” intended to shape global perception rather than engage in substantive policy debate.

“This is a conflict whose primary battlefield is not border zones, but public perception and the realm of awareness,” the statement read, accusing the Israeli official of attempting to influence regional narratives.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)