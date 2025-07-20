Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

SHOCK: Child Seen Hanging Out of Moving Car in South Fallsburg


SHOCK: A vehicle driving on Fred Road in South Fallsburg had a child literally hanging out of the window. Clearly, this child was not properly in a car seat or wearing a seat belt. A accident will have this child ejected from the vehicle and will end in tragedy.

Catskill Scoop will not stop posting these images and videos until people stop this reckless behavior.

Please send any dash cam video to us. Anonymity guaranteed.



One Response

  1. You didn’t catch a maniac.
    You exposed yourself as one.

    A Jew makes a mistake.
    You? You hit record.
    You weaponized a child’s error into a headline
    and called it a mitzvah. Would you do that if it was your brother- and that was your precious niece? Well, it is.
    To anyone publically shaming, doxxing, the Torah has a word for this: retzicha.
    Take your grainy dashcam footage and eat it.
    And wash it down with your own self-righteous juice.
    And vomit

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Man Shouting “Free Palestine” Arrested After Shabbos Rampage in Crown Heights

Flash Floods Swamp Lakewood, Triggering Rescues and Widespread Damage [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

Ate Spoiled Food: Netanyahu Received IV Treatment, Will Rest At Home For 3 Days

Report: Iran May Hold Nuclear Talks With European Countries Next Week

Unanimous Vote To Oust A-G; Baharav-Miara Nags Supreme Court: “Stop The Government From Firing Me!”

NEW DETAILS: The Red Flags That Led To Israel’s Attack On Iran

In A First, IDF To Embark On A Ground Operation In The Deir Al-Balah Area Of Gaza

TERROR IN SWITZERLAND: Arab Tries To Stab Yeshiva Bochurim While Shouting About Palestine

BD”E: Petirah of R’ Sholom Yosef Tennenbaum Z”L

“Years-Long Coup”: DNI Gabbard Exposes Shocking Obama-Era Intel Scheme to Sabotage Trump

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network