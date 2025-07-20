SHOCK: Child Seen Hanging Out of Moving Car in South Fallsburg

SHOCK: A vehicle driving on Fred Road in South Fallsburg had a child literally hanging out of the window. Clearly, this child was not properly in a car seat or wearing a seat belt. A accident will have this child ejected from the vehicle and will end in tragedy.
Catskill Scoop will not stop posting these images and videos until people stop this reckless behavior.
Please send any dash cam video to us. Anonymity guaranteed.
One Response
You didn’t catch a maniac.
You exposed yourself as one.
A Jew makes a mistake.
You? You hit record.
You weaponized a child’s error into a headline
and called it a mitzvah. Would you do that if it was your brother- and that was your precious niece? Well, it is.
To anyone publically shaming, doxxing, the Torah has a word for this: retzicha.
Take your grainy dashcam footage and eat it.
And wash it down with your own self-righteous juice.
And vomit