Hagaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch has just arrived at a massive Asifa of more than 4,000 top-tier yeshiva bochurim in Eretz Yisroel who have gathered for Dirshu’s “Seder Hachanah” event. The Rosh Yeshiva is expected to deliver powerful divrei chizuk and clear Torah perspective to the thousands of Bnei Torah in attendance, addressing the looming threat of the draft decree and its impact on the yeshiva world.

