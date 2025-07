🔥 In a powerful address before thousands of yeshiva bochurim at a major Dirshu event, Slabodka Rosh HaYeshiva HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch issued a sharp critique of recent Chareidi enlistment initiatives in the IDF.

“We must not be tempted to leave yeshiva,” the Rosh Yeshiva declared. “Not even for so-called ‘Chareidi hesder’ programs or individuals offering enticing alternatives.”