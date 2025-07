HAPPENING NOW: Hagaon HaRav Dov Landau has just arrived at an unprecedented emergency gathering of Gedolei Yisroel and Roshei Yeshiva from across all communities of Klal Yisroel, in response to the critical battle to protect the Yeshivos and their talmidim. This historic event will unite the entire Torah world, standing as a fortified wall in defense of the Torah and safeguarding the centrality of the Yeshivos, the heart of Yiddishkeit in Eretz Yisroel.

Your browser does not support the video tag.