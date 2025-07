A 29-year-old Wyoming man, Kevin Sinning, was arrested at Buffalo Niagara International Airport around 1 a.m. after stealing a golf cart and driving it down a moving walkway, shattering the glass railing. He now faces multiple charges, including third-degree grand larceny, second-degree criminal mischief, and possession of stolen property worth over $3,000.

Your browser does not support the video tag.