NYPD Monitoring Possible Terror Threat to NYC Bridges, Tunnels Ahead of 9/11

The NYPD is monitoring a possible terror threat against East River bridges and tunnels linking Manhattan and Queens days before Sept. 11, Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Tisch said that threat reporting typically increases this time of year as Sept. 11, the UN General Assembly and Jewish High Holidays approach, and the department is “monitoring threats against New York City critical infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels connection Queens and Manhattan.”

Police will ramp up security even more than normal as the city prepares for the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, according to the commissioner.