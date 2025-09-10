Trump Appeals Ruling Blocking Firing of Fed Governor Lisa Cook

Trump appeals order blocking him from firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook

• President Donald Trump appealed a federal judge’s order blocking him from firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook while a lawsuit challenging his removal of her continues.

• The appeal came a day after U.S. District Court Judge Jia Cobb, in her decision, said, “The public interest in Federal Reserve independence weighs in favor of Cook’s reinstatement.”

• The president claimed he was doing so because of allegations by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte that she committed mortgage fraud.