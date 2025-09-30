Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Judge Rules Trump Admin Unconstitutionally Targeted Noncitizens Over Gaza War Protests

Judge finds the Trump administration unconstitutionally targeted noncitizens over Gaza war protests

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the Trump administration’s efforts to deport noncitizens who protested the war in Gaza was unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge William Young in Boston agreed with several university associations that the policy they described as ideological deportation violates the First Amendment.

“This case -– perhaps the most important ever to fall within the jurisdiction of this district court –- squarely presents the issue whether non-citizens lawfully present here in United States actually have the same free speech rights as the rest of us. The Court answers this Constitutional question unequivocally ‘yes, they do,’” Young, a nominee of Republican President Ronald Reagan, wrote.

