Report: Chareidim Arrested After Returning From Uman To Be Released For Yom Kippur

Charidim who were arrested in recent days at Ben Gurion Airport, many of them while returning from Uman after Rosh Hashanah, received a pardon ahead of Yom Kippur and were released before completing their allotted detention period, Ynet reported on Tuesday.

About 20 Chareidim returning from Uman were arrested in the past 24 hours (after their return home was delayed by several days due to logistical difficulties).

Attorney Shlomo Haddad, who represents Chareidi detainees, said that there are dozens of cases. “The pardon procedure for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur is a well-known and routine procedure that takes place every year. It is regrettable that, specifically when it comes to the Chareidi public, the issue receives special attention and sometimes unwarranted criticism.”

The report did not clarify why the Chareidim arrested in recent days are being released, since normally, a pardon is only granted to those who served at least half their sentence.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)