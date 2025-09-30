Poll: 15% of Italians Say Violence Against Jews Is Justifiable

A new poll has revealed alarming levels of tolerance for antisemitic violence among Italians, as demonstrations against Israel’s offensive in Gaza continue to sweep the country.

According to the survey, conducted September 24–26 by pollster SWG and published Tuesday, around 15 percent of Italians said they consider physical attacks on Jewish people “entirely or fairly justifiable.”

The findings did not stop there. Eighteen percent of respondents said they believe antisemitic graffiti in public spaces is a legitimate form of expression.