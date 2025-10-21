HaGaon HaRav Elya Brudny Speaks at Historic Gedolim Meeting

Hagaon HaRav Elya Brudny addressing the historic meeting of Gedolim underway at the home of HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, attended by delegation of Gedolim and Baalei Batim from the United States on behalf of the Lev L’Achim Kiruv organization.
Hagaon HaRav Elya Brudny addressing the historic meeting of Gedolim underway at the home of HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, attended by delegation of Gedolim and Baalei Batim from the United States on behalf of the Lev L’Achim Kiruv organization.
Popular Posts