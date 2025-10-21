NASA Reopens Moon Lander Contract Amid SpaceX Starship Delays

NASA is reevaluating SpaceX’s role in returning U.S. astronauts to the moon, citing delays in Elon Musk’s Starship program. Acting Administrator Sean Duffy said Monday the agency will reopen SpaceX’s $2.9 billion lunar lander contract to new bidders, warning, “We’re in a race against China — and we can’t afford to lose.” The move marks a major shift from NASA’s 2021 plan to rely solely on SpaceX for the Artemis III mission, now targeted for 2027. Duffy said other companies, including Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, will be invited to submit “acceleration plans” to help get Americans back on the moon faster.

