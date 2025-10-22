Trump Nominee Paul Ingrassia Withdraws Amid Racist Texts Controversy

Trump special counsel nominee Paul Ingrassia withdraws after racist texts flap

• Paul Ingrassia withdrew his name for consideration by the Senate to lead the Office of the Special Counsel after acknowledging he did not have votes of enough senators to be confirmed.

• President Donald Trump had nominated Ingrassia to that job, which investigates retaliation against federal government whistleblowers and alleged violations of the Hatch Act.

• Politico reported on Monday that Ingrassia in texts to other Republicans had written that “every single one” of several holidays related to Black people “needs to be eviscerated.”