IDF Completes Largest Drill Since War Began Along Lebanon Border

The IDF concluded its largest military drill since the war began, a five-day exercise along the Lebanon border led by the 91st “Galilee” Division with support from the Air Force, Navy, police, and emergency services. The drill aimed to boost readiness for extreme defense scenarios, rapid mobilization, and offensive operations, incorporating lessons from two years of conflict. It also included logistics, medical, and maintenance training, such as evacuating casualties under fire and providing emergency support.