🚨 Hamas Recovers Bodies of Hostages Amiram Cooper and Sahar Baruch



🚨 BREAKING: Hamas announced Tuesday evening that it has located the bodies of hostages Amiram Cooper and Sahar Baruch. The announcement came amid reports of renewed Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, a serious incident in Rafah, and claims of ceasefire violations.

Earlier in the day, Hamas had said it planned to transfer the body of the 85-year-old hostage to Israel, and later, Arab media reported that the remains of a 25-year-old hostage were also found. Both were murdered in captivity.

Israeli authorities have not commented on the report.