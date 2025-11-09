Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

7-Year-Old Boy Dies from Measles in Jerusalem, 9th Death in Outbreak

Israel’s Health Ministry reported on Sunday that a 7-year-old boy from Jerusalem passed away on Shabbos after contracting measles.

He passed away after arriving at the emergency room due to complications from the disease.

According to the statement, the child, who had an underlying medical condition, had received one dose of the measles vaccine.

This is the ninth death since the measles outbreak began. Until now, all fatal cases were healthy toddlers with no underlying conditions who were unvaccinated.

