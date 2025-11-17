Israeli Settlers Torch Homes and Vehicles in Jab’a as IDF Deploys to Contain Unrest

Dozens of Israeli settlers raided the Palestinian village of Jab’a near Bethlehem, torching homes and vehicles. No injuries have been reported so far, and the IDF says troops have been deployed as the situation continues.
Dozens of Israeli settlers raided the Palestinian village of Jab’a near Bethlehem, torching homes and vehicles. No injuries have been reported so far, and the IDF says troops have been deployed as the situation continues.
Popular Posts
One Response
We lived to see Jews committing pogroms. Oy meh haya lanu.