Don’t Just Make A Living — Make A Fortune!

Let’s tell the truth – life is crazy expensive! And that’s especially true if you are Orthodox.

Everyone else can live wherever they want, but we have to pay extra for housing that allows us to walk to shul.

Everybody else can send their kids to public school, but we have to pay massive day school tuition bills because we want our kids to have a solid Torah background and outstanding values.

Everybody else is free to drop in at a religious service once in a while, if they so desire. We pay synagogue dues, tickets for the High Holidays, the high cost of Passover meals, and support for communal institutions like mikvaot, and on and on.

Other people may have no children or maybe one or two kids. We love having big families!

For young people just starting out, all this can feel very depressing. How on earth are you going to make the money you need to pay for the lifestyle you want?

I’m just like you. I have the same problem. How am I going to pay for the needs of a growing religious family, without having to worry about what the boss thinks when I’m constantly leaving early on Friday afternoons or before chagim?

Little by slow, I figured it out.

I’ve always loved writing, and with G-d's help, I was able to turn that love of writing into a highly successful business. In fact, I started one business, sold it, and have been building my second business for the last seven years.

A private equity group – high level investors – have been talking to me about buying my business, but I’m not sure I want to sell. I enjoy running it, and it does extremely well, allowing me to support what is now a growing multi-generational family in style.

How did I do it?

More to the point, how can you do it?

Let me tell you a story.

A few years ago, I was talking with one of my sons as we were driving home from Monsey, where he was learning at the time.

We talked about entrepreneurship, the concept of starting and operating your own business, so that you are your own boss and there’s no ceiling on how much money you can make.

I told him that when the time came, if he ever wanted to start his own business, I would tell him everything I have learned over the last 35 years building my businesses.

And then I decided, why wait?

Why not take all that information in my head about how to run a business and make money, in keeping with Torah values, and put that into a book so that everybody could benefit from it?

And that’s how the Million-Dollar Part-Time Job was born.

Million-dollar – because you can make a lot of money if you run your own business, and you can have a lot of fun and control over your time.

Part-time job – because you can run that business without making yourself crazy and still leaving yourself enough time for learning, family, davening, getting the gym, or anything else you want to do.

In the Million-Dollar Part-Time Job, I show readers who may never have even thought about running their own business exactly what they need to know in order to end up making really great money without stressing themselves out.

You’ll learn how to choose the right product or service based on what you love to do, how to attract clients and customers, how to market and sell, how to do customer service the right way, how to get referrals, and how to build up a clientele that comes back to you over and over for what you offer, and better still, sends their friends to buy from you, too!

There are few things in life more satisfying than being able to pay your own way, to provide your loved ones with a quality of life that allows them to live a Torah lifestyle without financial stress.

Running a business successfully, in keeping with Torah values, should’nt be a mystery.

In the Million-Dollar Part-Time Job, I demystify the whole process, start to finish, including offering you some guidance on what to do with all the money you’ll make!

In one sense, I wrote the Million-Dollar Part-Time Job so that I could teach my kids what I know about entrepreneurship.

But when you think about it, I really wrote the book for you.

I hope you read the book, I hope you start a business you love, and I hope you can make a ton of money, and donate a ton of money to the Tzedakah recipients that mean the most to you.

Here’s to your success, as you create your own million-dollar part-time job!