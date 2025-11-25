Report Claims Biden Team Directed Airports to House Migrants, Raising Safety Concerns

BOMBSHELL REPORT ALLEGES BIDEN TEAM PUSHED AIRPORTS TO HOUSE MIGRANTS, RISKING SAFETY: A 47-page Senate Commerce Committee report titled “Flight Risk” says the Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration were directed to “inventory available facilities” at airports and divert resources to shelter migrants. The report lists at least 11 airports including Boston Logan, Chicago O’Hare and JFK where hundreds of migrants were housed, and internal staff warned of “unintended safety and security consequences.”