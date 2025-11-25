Advertise
Bolsonaro Ordered to Serve 27-Year Sentence for Attempted Election Overturn

Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro has been ordered to begin serving a 27-year prison sentence for attempting to overturn the 2022 election. He was taken into custody on Saturday after his house arrest was revoked when he tampered with his ankle monitor, and he is being held at Federal Police headquarters in Brasília.

The ruling follows months of legal appeals and hearings connected to the failed effort to stay in power after losing the election. His allies condemned the decision and said they plan to continue appealing. Security forces were deployed in anticipation of demonstrations, while military leaders have indicated they will not intervene.

