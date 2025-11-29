Advertise
Trump Envoy, Kushner, and Putin Negotiator Draft Controversial Ukraine Peace Plan

The Wall Street Journal reports that Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, Putin’s negotiator Kirill Dmitriev, and Jared Kushner worked together in Miami on a business-driven peace plan for the Ukraine war.

• Dmitriev proposed U.S. access to $300B in frozen Russian assets, joint Arctic mineral and energy projects, and even a joint Mars mission with SpaceX.

• European and Ukrainian officials protested after the 28-point plan leaked, calling it heavy on Russian terms.

• Putin-linked oligarchs approached U.S. investors about rare-earth, gas and pipeline deals, including reviving Nord Stream 2.

• U.S. businessmen tied to Trump’s circle explored deals with Rosneft, Lukoil, and Arctic LNG, while Exxon discussed returning to Sakhalin.

• Witkoff met Putin multiple times, sometimes without full CIA/State visibility; an August Alaska summit quickly collapsed.

• Zelensky sought long-range U.S. missiles, but Trump declined after speaking with Putin; Witkoff urged Ukraine to seek a 10-year tariff exemption instead.

• The White House told WSJ the peace plan is still being refined.

