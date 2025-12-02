BREAKING: IDF Receives Remains from Hamas via Red Cross for Identification

🚨 BREAKING: The Prime Minister’s Office confirms that Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip have received “findings” handed over by Hamas through the Red Cross. They are now being sent to the National Center for Forensic Medicine for identification.
