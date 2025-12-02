Ireland’s Ambassador: Antisemitism Must Not Be Politicized; Sa’ar Blasts Irish Government

WATCH: Ireland’s Ambassador to Israel, Sonya McGuinness, tells Gideon Sa’ar that antisemitism “must not be used for political gain”.

Gideon Sa’ar responded sharply, accusing the Irish government of failing to confront antisemitism, saying, “There is nothing in your system right now that can defend you from the virus of antisemitism, except external pressure and exposing the antisemitic nature of the government of Ireland and other institutions. We will continue to do so, and we will continue to expose you until you truly understand that you cannot deceive the world.”