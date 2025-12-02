Afghan Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in Killing of National Guardsman Near White House

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the Afghan man accused of shooting two DC National Guard members near the White House, pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Lakanwal appeared virtually from his hospital bed, where he has been recovering after being shot by authorities last week. Prosecutors say he opened fire on the two Guardsmen, killing Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, who died from her injuries a day later, and leaving Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe in critical condition.

He is charged with multiple offenses, including premeditated murder and assault with intent to kill.