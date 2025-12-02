Israeli Extreme Athlete “Jumping Buddha” Killed in Swiss Paragliding Accident

Switzerland: Sergey Shipitsin 35, an extreme sports athlete from Ashdod known as “The Jumping Buddha,” was killed while gliding with a parachute in the Lauterbrunnen Valley in Switzerland.

He was known for high-risk stunts, including parkour-style jumps between buildings and crane climbs, which he documented on social media.

Concern grew after he failed to return to his room; his phone was found there but his gear bag was missing. A friend appealed for help online, and after searches, Swiss rescue teams located his body.

ZAKA and the Israeli embassy in Switzerland are working to bring his body back to Israel.