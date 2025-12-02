USDA Threatens to Cut SNAP Funding to Blue States Over Data Noncompliance

USDA secretary threatens to cut funding to blue states over alleged SNAP data noncompliance

• U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins threatened to cut off federal funding to Democratic-leaning states over what she alleged is their refusal to share SNAP program data with the Trump administration.

• The administration “will begin to stop moving federal funds into those states” starting next week “until they comply,” Rollins told President Donald Trump during a Cabinet meeting.

• California, New York and Minnesota are among the states that haven’t provided data on their food stamp programs, Rollins said.