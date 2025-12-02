Advertise
UN General Assembly Passes Resolutions Demanding Israel Withdraw from Golan, Back Palestinian Settlement

UN Passes Two Resolutions Targeting Israel

* Golan Heights Resolution –
The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling on Israel to withdraw from the Golan Heights. The measure passed with 123 in favor, 7 against, and 41 abstentions.

* Palestinian Resolution –
A separate resolution supporting a “peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine” was approved with 151 in favor, 11 against, and 11 abstentions.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, criticized the votes, saying the General Assembly once again proves how disconnected it is from reality.

Instead of addressing the crimes of the Iranian axis and the dangerous activities of militias in Syria, it demands that Israel withdraw from the Golan Heights, a vital defense line that protects our citizens. Israel will not return to the 1967 lines and will not abandon the Golan. Not now, not ever.”

 

