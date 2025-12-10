Advertise
Study: Instacart Charges Varying Prices for Same Items

A new study found that Instacart charges different prices for the same grocery staples inside the same stores. Researchers compared identical household items and discovered that shoppers were sometimes shown multiple prices for the exact same product.

The report also noted that Instacart’s sorting tools can steer customers toward higher-priced versions of the same item. Instacart said its pricing tests are set by retailers and are not based on shoppers’ personal data.

