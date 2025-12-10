U.S. Seizes Oil Tanker Near Venezuela Amid Military Buildup

U.S. Seizes Oil Tanker Off Venezuela Coast

• The Trump administration seized an oil tanker near Venezuela’s coast, according to U.S. officials.

• The action comes as the U.S. expands its military presence in the region — including an aircraft carrier, fighter jets, and tens of thousands of troops.

• Officials said the Coast Guard led the operation but did not identify the tanker or specify where the interception happened.

• Venezuela exported more than 900,000 barrels per day last month, marking one of its highest monthly averages this year.