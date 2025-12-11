Lutnick Says Trump Gold Card Targets “Best and Brightest” Immigrants

Howard Lutnick on the Trump Gold Card: “The average Green Card holder in America makes 1/3 less than the average American. We should be bringing in the best and the brightest—and that’s what Donald Trump is changing about our immigration system.”
Howard Lutnick on the Trump Gold Card: “The average Green Card holder in America makes 1/3 less than the average American. We should be bringing in the best and the brightest—and that’s what Donald Trump is changing about our immigration system.”
Popular Posts