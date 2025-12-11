Advertise
Israel Bans Smartphones in Elementary Schools Starting February

Israel to Ban Smartphones in Elementary Schools

Israel will ban smartphone use in elementary schools during school hours starting February 2. Phones will be allowed only for supervised educational purposes, as part of a new policy aimed at reducing distractions and digital addiction.

The Education Ministry will issue guidelines for enforcement, including warnings and possible confiscation. Education Minister Yoav Kisch said the goal is to strengthen students’ social and emotional development by promoting real interaction.

 

