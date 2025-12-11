Advertise
Goodyear Police Use AI to Generate Suspect Images

Police in Goodyear, Arizona, are using artificial intelligence to help create realistic images of suspects in lieu of traditional sketches. They say the AI-generated images are based on victim and witness statements and don’t depict a real person.

