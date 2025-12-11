Advertise
WATCH: Satmar Philanthropist Reb Yoel Landau Flies His Father and Holocaust-Survivor Grandfather to Spring Valley by Helicopter for Kof Alef Kislev Program

Satmar philanthropist Reb Yoel Landau arranged a helicopter transport Thursday, flying his father and his Holocaust-survivor grandfather into Spring Valley to address the children of the Satmar Cheder in honor of Kof Alef Kislev.

Reb Yoely himself did not attend, but coordinated the special flight to ensure his father and grandfather could participate in the meaningful program.

Kof Alef Kislev marks the miraculous 1944 escape of Hagon HaRav Yoel Teitelbaum ZATZAL, founder of Satmar Chassidus in America, from the Nazis during the Holocaust, a day celebrated annually with deep gratitude and reflection. The appearance of a Holocaust survivor speaking to young talmidim brought added emotion to the event, connecting past and present in a vivid reminder of survival, faith, and the endurance of the Satmar legacy.

