Israel’s Supreme Court Halts State Comptroller’s Probe Into Oct. 7 Failures

Israel’s Supreme Court has issued an interim order stopping State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman from continuing his investigation into the failures surrounding the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre.

The court barred him from summoning officials, demanding documents, or publishing any draft or final report that had already been prepared, noting that the order is based on an April agreement between the comptroller and state bodies, including the IDF.

The court also conditionally ordered Englman to justify his investigation into areas of policy and strategy, which petitioners say go beyond his legal authority.

